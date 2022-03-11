Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.27

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.27 and traded as low as $13.27. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

HERXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

