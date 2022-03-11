Herve Fages Sells 40,991 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE AQUA opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.82. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AQUA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,685,000 after buying an additional 2,774,163 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $82,536,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $45,001,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 678,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,151,000 after purchasing an additional 463,473 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

