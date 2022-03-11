Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.410-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.030-$2.170 EPS.

HPE opened at $16.44 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.93.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 16,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $250,092.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $269,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 149,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

