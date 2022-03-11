Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HOLLEY INC is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of products for car and truck enthusiasts. HOLLEY INC, formerly known as Empower Ltd., is based in BOWLING GREEN, Ky. “

Get Holley alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Holley from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Holley from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.88.

NYSE HLLY opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Holley has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Holley will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Holley news, Director David S. Lobel sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $33,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Holley in the 2nd quarter worth $660,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the second quarter valued at about $7,547,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

About Holley (Get Rating)

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holley (HLLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.