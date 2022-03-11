Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.17 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $231.57.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, reaching $182.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,725,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,617. The company has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

