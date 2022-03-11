Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $25.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

TWNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.89 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

About Hostess Brands (Get Rating)

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.