Howard Wealth Management LLC Has $7.48 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.95. 689,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,780. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.
