Howard Wealth Management LLC Invests $230,000 in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,238,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after purchasing an additional 77,582 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 988,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 481,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 216,838 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 525,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 181,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 476,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,031,000 after acquiring an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLTR traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 630,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,644. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.32.

