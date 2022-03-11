Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 513 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,600,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,580,000 after purchasing an additional 260,414 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,893.3% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 254,521 shares during the period. Wavelength Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,385,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102,486 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 124,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,036 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA CWB traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $72.79. The company had a trading volume of 524,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,354. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.94.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

