Howard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 639 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,064,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 39,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 15,660 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. 5,381,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,188. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.62. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $88.83 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

