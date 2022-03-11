Howard Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,463 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Howard Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICSH. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,479.1% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:ICSH traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. 1,527,265 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.40.

