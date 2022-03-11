HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,501 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of HP by 117.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,674 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in HP by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in HP by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 173,023 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 107,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HP by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $216,919,000 after purchasing an additional 954,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. The company had a trading volume of 434,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,056,402. The stock has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPQ. Barclays raised their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

