HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,142 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 647,633 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in HP by 161.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HP by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 187,909 shares of company stock worth $6,937,612 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.31.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

