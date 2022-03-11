Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 1,564,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,522. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.80. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $257.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 61.24% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

