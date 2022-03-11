Huize (HUIZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 18th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HUIZ opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $49.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.90. Huize has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $11.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huize stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Huize worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

