Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.30 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.66. 58,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,018. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $59.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a market cap of $956.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $298,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,371. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

