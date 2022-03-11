Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.36.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

TSE H traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$32.73. 377,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.23. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$28.53 and a 1-year high of C$33.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.58 billion and a PE ratio of 20.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.266 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. Hydro One’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

