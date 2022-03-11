I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Trading Down 6.3%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $17.35. Approximately 8,077 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 804,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.66.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in I-Mab by 203.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after purchasing an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% in the third quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,803,000 after purchasing an additional 572,142 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 2,415.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,911,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

