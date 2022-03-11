Ibstock’s (IBST) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 232 ($3.04) price target on the stock.

IBST has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 228 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 244.17 ($3.20).

LON:IBST opened at GBX 175 ($2.29) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £716.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 190.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 201.51. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 149.63 ($1.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 241.60 ($3.17).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $2.50. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is 0.20%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

