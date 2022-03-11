ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.150-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion.

ICFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

ICFI stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.32. 94,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.58. ICF International has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $108.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ICF International will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 15.01%.

In other ICF International news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ICF International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of ICF International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

