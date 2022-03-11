Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ichor were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Ichor by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Ichor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Ichor by 0.5% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ichor by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ichor alerts:

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.86. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ichor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.