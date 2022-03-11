ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.550-$11.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.77 billion-$8.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.93 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ ICLR traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,762. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $176.40 and a fifty-two week high of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.99.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 148.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ICON Public stock. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 648 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

