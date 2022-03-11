ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.000-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of ICU Medical stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.00. The company had a trading volume of 158,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,376. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.57. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $183.39 and a fifty-two week high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ICU Medical from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of ICU Medical by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

