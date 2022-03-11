ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICUI. Raymond James cut their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $224.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.59. ICU Medical has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 0.50.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $39,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 37,323 shares of company stock worth $8,957,520 over the last ninety days. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 534.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,823,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

