IDT (NYSE:IDT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $858.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. IDT has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $67.30.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in IDT by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in IDT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDT by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in IDT by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

