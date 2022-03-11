IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.87 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

