IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $465.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.23. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.60 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

MSCI Company Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.