IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 357 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Ross Stores by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,517,423 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $287,691,000 after acquiring an additional 78,296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Shares of ROST opened at $89.60 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.44 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

Ross Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.