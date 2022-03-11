IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 554 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $59,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $53.45 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.95 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

