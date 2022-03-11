IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 965 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 870,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,629,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 94.7% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 2,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total transaction of $228,416.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jospeh M. Buonaiuto sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $497,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

AEP opened at $95.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.69 and a 12-month high of $98.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.65%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

