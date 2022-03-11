IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 37,016 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,016 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

