IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 13,599 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 19,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average is $112.65. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $96.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

