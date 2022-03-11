IFP Advisors Inc Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS opened at $369.75 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.57 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

