IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 2,845 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 470.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Entergy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 24,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

NYSE ETR opened at $109.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $93.34 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 4,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $503,685.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,785 shares of company stock worth $2,927,944 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

