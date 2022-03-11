Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IMRX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,589. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. Immuneering has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $33.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Immuneering by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,716,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 191,796 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Immuneering by 23,059.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immuneering during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Immuneering by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 18,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immuneering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

