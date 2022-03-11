Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.69

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.69 and traded as high as C$4.14. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 9,875 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.69. The firm has a market cap of C$581.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.62.

Imperial Metals Company Profile (TSE:III)

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine covering an area of 23,369 hectares consisting of seven mining leases and 50 mineral claims; the Huckleberry copper mines covering an area of 23,241 hectares consisting of two mining leases and 44 mineral claims.

