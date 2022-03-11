Impinj (PI) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2022 – Impinj was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2022 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company's products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. "

3/1/2022 – Impinj was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2022 – Impinj was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/7/2022 – Impinj was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/12/2022 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $63.00 to $96.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00.

1/11/2022 – Impinj had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $76.00 to $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 2.41. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.78%. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 670 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total transaction of $54,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,473 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $99,206.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,677 in the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,392,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,491,000 after acquiring an additional 50,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 2,395.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,021,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,597,000 after buying an additional 980,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Impinj by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 780,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,197,000 after buying an additional 114,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Impinj by 1.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

