Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:IGTAU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inception Growth Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGTAU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $498,000.

NASDAQ IGTAU opened at $10.02 on Friday. Inception Growth Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

