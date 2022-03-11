Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Downgraded by Noble Financial

Noble Financial lowered shares of Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of NYSE INDO opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. Indonesia Energy has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $86.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

About Indonesia Energy (Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

