Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.46% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 90.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 188,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 89,365 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 37.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 70.2% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% during the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000.

NYSEARCA:POCT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.37. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,956. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $30.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82.

