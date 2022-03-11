Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 144.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,194 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of Innoviva worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Innoviva by 73.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Innoviva by 2.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Innoviva by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after buying an additional 90,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Innoviva by 29.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.43. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

INVA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. purchased 3,614,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

