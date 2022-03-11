Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Innoviva alerts:

NASDAQ:INVA opened at $18.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Innoviva has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Innoviva will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Innoviva by 39.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Innoviva by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Innoviva by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Innoviva (Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.