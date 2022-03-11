Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77.
