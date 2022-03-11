Insider Buying: Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE) Insider Buys A$12,000.00 in Stock

Argonaut Resources NL (ASX:ARE – Get Rating) insider Michael (Mick) Billing purchased 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,759.12).
Michael (Mick) Billing also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 3rd, Michael (Mick) Billing purchased 3,000,000 shares of Argonaut Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,759.12).
The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
Argonaut Resources NL operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada, Zambia, and Australia. It primarily explores for iron oxide, copper, gold, cobalt, and zinc. The company was incorporated in 1985 is based in Adelaide, Australia.
