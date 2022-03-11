Insider Buying: Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) EVP Buys $50,067.84 in Stock

Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) EVP Allyson Katz Schlesinger bought 2,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.36 per share, with a total value of $50,067.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CLBK opened at $21.80 on Friday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 895,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,783 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 832,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

