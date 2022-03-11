Insider Buying: Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE) Insider Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Conduit Holdings Limited (LON:CRE – Get Rating) insider Brian Williamson CBE acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,200 ($23,846.96).

Shares of Conduit stock opened at GBX 350 ($4.59) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £577.75 million and a PE ratio of -18.32. Conduit Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 350 ($4.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 568 ($7.44). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 425.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 447.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Conduit’s payout ratio is currently -0.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRE shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Conduit from GBX 640 ($8.39) to GBX 615 ($8.06) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.68) price objective on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Conduit in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

