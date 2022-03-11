Insider Buying: Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Director Buys 337,901 Shares of Stock

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 337,901 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $4,260,931.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Ra Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 63,662 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $826,969.38.
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 138,255 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $1,782,106.95.
- On Monday, February 28th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,746 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $113,435.62.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 186,467 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, with a total value of $2,429,665.01.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 214,922 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $2,892,850.12.
- On Friday, February 18th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $2,347,153.48.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 166,200 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $2,489,676.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,229 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $2,446,890.88.
CTKB opened at $12.92 on Friday. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Cytek BioSciences by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cytek BioSciences by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cytek BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Cytek BioSciences by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.
Cytek BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.
