Insider Buying: Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS) Insider Purchases A$997,500.00 in Stock

Hastings Technology Metals Limited (ASX:HAS – Get Rating) insider Charles Lew bought 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$997,500.00 ($728,102.19).

The company has a quick ratio of 36.69, a current ratio of 38.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Hastings Technology Metals

Hastings Technology Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of rare earth deposits in Australia. It primarily holds interest in the Yangibana rare earths project with package covering an area of approximately 650 square kilometers located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia; and the Brockman heavy rare earths project that comprises 10 prospecting licenses located in the East Kimberley region of Western Australia.

