Insider Buying: Volution Group plc (LON:FAN) Insider Buys 4,778 Shares of Stock

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN – Get Rating) insider Paul Hollingworth acquired 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £20,019.82 ($26,231.42).

LON:FAN opened at GBX 424.50 ($5.56) on Friday. Volution Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 306 ($4.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 565 ($7.40). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 495.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 509.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £840.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19.

Get Volution Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAN shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.34) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.25) price objective on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Thursday.

About Volution Group (Get Rating)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Volution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.