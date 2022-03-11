Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells $46,371.29 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $46,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $30,113.42.

AMWL stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $929.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 69.80%. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth $1,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $6,843,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $7,593,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $260,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

