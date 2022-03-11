Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) VP Sells $46,371.29 in Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) VP Bradford Gay sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $46,371.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Bradford Gay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Bradford Gay sold 7,643 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $30,113.42.
AMWL stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $929.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $24.92.
AMWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the second quarter worth $1,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $6,843,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $7,593,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the third quarter worth $260,000. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Well Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Well (AMWL)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.